Jharkhand: Wooing women voters, and the inscrutable ways of the ECI

It’s the BJP’s Gogo Didi Yojana against the JMM’s Maiyya Samman Yojana that has created the latest storm in the state. The BJP’s monthly cash transfer to women stood at Rs 2,100. At its last cabinet meeting, the JMM-led government announced it would amp its own offering from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, starting in December.

The JMM has already paid three instalments of the one grand it pledged, with the fourth instalment due in November. The scheme is said to have covered 53 lakh women in the state.

The BJP had already challenged the JMM scheme in court on the plea that it was being implemented as a sop barely four months before assembly elections were due. That challenge fell through, partly because the BJP had announced and implemented similar schemes in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in exactly the same way, i.e. before elections were announced in the two states.

The fresh challenge, however, has more bite. With counting over by 23 November, a new government is likely to be in place before December.

The BJP’s Gogo Didi scheme (gogo in Santhali means ‘mother’) was unwittingly given traction by the JMM’s vociferous opposition to it. Even within the JMM, people felt that announcing the intent to enhance the amount would have sufficed, followed up by fuss-free implementation.

Instead, JMM general-secretary Vinod Pandey accused the BJP of defrauding women by inviting them to buy Gogo Didi forms for Rs 500 each, filling up all details except bank account and Aadhaar numbers. Other BJP bluffs like selling LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each were raised, empty promises that were not kept in MP or Rajasthan. Why, then, should the women of Jharkhand believe them, Pandey asked.