BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 years, says Hemant Soren

"This was the reason that in the 20 years of Jharkhand, the poor, deprived and exploited people yearned for basic needs like social security. The tribals, Dalits, backward and minorities yearned for their lost identity, and the children yearned for good education. The youth wanted jobs and employment while hardworking farmers were crushed under the burden of debt and this land yearned for its identity," he added.

He also wrote how his government brought back lakhs of migrant labourers of the state from different parts of the country during the lockdown.

To tackle the pandemic, the entire government machinery worked on improving healthcare facilities, and Jharkhand became the first state to supply oxygen to the entire country, he said.

"Unless the social security of the poor, deprived and exploited class is ensured, their food, clothing and shelter are ensured, no state can progress," Soren mentioned, listing schemes for providing free electricity and pensions.

"Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh of our hardworking farmers of the state were waived off," he said.

He also listed women's welfare schemes such as 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', 'Phool Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan' and 'Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana'.

Soren was released from jail on 28 June after nearly five months, following the high court's decision to grant him bail in a money laundering case. He took oath as the chief minister on 4 July.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in two phases -- 13 and 20 November.