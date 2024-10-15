JMM-led alliance to contest all 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking after a central committee meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, Soren expressed confidence in the party's electoral preparedness and asserted that the alliance would regain power in the state.

Assembly elections are likely to be announced soon with the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha coming to an end on 5 January 2025.

"I participated in the JMM central committee meeting today along with all other workers and executive committee members. We reviewed our election preparedness and we are confident of winning the Assembly elections. The JMM-led alliance will contest all the 81 seats," Soren said after the meeting.