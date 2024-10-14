Jharkhand: ED raids in Jal Jeevan Mission linked money laundering case

Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, 14 October 2024 conducted searches in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in poll-bound Jharkhand.

More than 20 locations in Ranchi are being covered as part of the probe.

The sources said the federal probe agency is searching premises linked to IAS officer Manish Ranjan, a personal staffer of drinking water and sanitation minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, and some government officials, contractors, and businessmen.