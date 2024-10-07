ED raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s house in alleged money laundering case
Officials said the searches being carried out are linked to a ‘land fraud’ case registered under the PMLA
On Monday, 7 October, the Enforcement Directorate searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a ‘land fraud’ case against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others.
About 16 locations, including the houses of the 61-year-old MP in Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), were being searched, officials said.
Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar, were also among the locations being searched.
Arora said he doesn't exactly know the reason that warranted the searches.
‘I am a law-abiding citizen. I am not sure about the reason for the search operation. I will cooperate fully with the agencies and make sure all their queries are answered,’ he posted on X.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.
But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared, Sisodia posted.
Officials said the searches are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.
It is alleged, according to the sources, that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.
