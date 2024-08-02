Rahul Gandhi awaits 'ED raid' with chai-biscuit, open arms

The Leader of the Opposition had noted that the 2024 Union Budget had nothing for farmers, youth, the middle class or Agniveers. In his speech, he also promised that the INDIA bloc would break the government’s chakravyuh and ensure a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers and a nationwide caste census.

The ED apprehensions might not be entirely out of the blue. In June 2022, Gandhi was questioned by the ED for 50 hours over five days. “They asked me not to leave the chair, (to) keep sitting for hours… (said) don’t you get tired, we have got tired. They asked me the secret behind my energy,” the Congress MP had said, recounting the events again in May 2024.

Reacting to that retelling, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "This shows that the BJP's resolve to end democracy, the Constitution and the opposition in this country, which was started before elections, is still going on. The BJP is not ready to even listen to the people's mandate."