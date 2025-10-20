Congress strengthens its footprint: Six new candidates join Bihar poll battle

The timing of the fourth list is poignant: nominations for the first phase closed on 17 October, yet the Mahagathbandhan partners have not made any official declaration on seat-sharing arrangements. The second phase of nominations is also drawing to a close on Monday, making the political stage increasingly charged.

While Congress has gradually rolled out its candidates — starting with 48 names on 16 October, followed by a solitary addition and a subsequent five in the third list — the RJD and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are yet to reveal their complete rosters. Tejashwi Yadav, heir apparent of the RJD, has already submitted his nomination, underscoring the urgency and intensity of the election calendar.

The unfolding scenario has resulted in overlapping claims and a series of “friendly fights,” with both Congress and RJD fielding candidates against each other in at least seven constituencies. Yet beneath the cordial veneer, tensions simmer. Communication between the two parties has grown sparse, as competing claims and the absence of a formal seat-sharing arrangement strain the alliance.

The RJD has pressed forward independently, distributing tickets in a dozen seats, including Kutumba — currently held by Congress state president Rajesh Ram — signaling the possibility of direct contests that may pit the Grand Alliance partners against each other rather than in concert.

In this high-stakes political chessboard, the Congress’s latest announcements reflect a strategy both bold and calculated: a delicate blend of asserting presence, navigating alliance dynamics, and appealing to the mosaic of voters whose support will ultimately decide the direction of Bihar’s political tide.

With IANS inputs