Bihar prepared PMGSY budget 2020-21 without any planning: CAG

The budget estimation for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Bihar for the year 2020-21 was prepared without any planning, observed the CAG, maintaining that the exercise was "highly unrealistic and inaccurate".



National Quality Monitoring (NQM) found that 1,029 road and bridge projects were in the category of "unsatisfactory" during a period of five years till 2020-21, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its report, tabled in the assembly on Thursday.



"The big gap between total provision and allotment indicates that budget estimation (2020-21) for PMGSY in Bihar was prepared without any proper planning. Particularly audit noticed that budget preparation of capital section for PMGSY was highly unrealistic and inaccurate," it said.



"There was a huge difference of Rs 1,885.18 crore in expenditure under PMGSY reported through Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (OMMAS) and expenditure booked in Detailed Appropriation Accounts of Government of Bihar," it added.