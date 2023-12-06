Bihar records highest number of road accident deaths near religious places: NCRB report

Bihar recorded the maximum number of road accidents near religious places in the country last year in which 2,995 people were killed, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state also registered a 13.1 per cent rise in overall road accidents in 2022 over the previous year, according to 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022' released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"A total of 2258 people (Male-1791 and Female-467) died in road accidents near religious places in rural areas across the state in 2022. This is highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (686), Jharkhand (525), Tamil Nadu (506), Madhya Pradesh (340) and Maharashtra (321)," it said.

As far as road accidents near religious places in urban areas, the report said, "A total 737 (male 536 and female 201) people died in different districts across the state in 2022. This is again highest in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh (487), Madhya Pradesh (308), Maharashtra (284), Telangana (278)".