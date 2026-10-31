Bihar schools get a dress rehearsal: Formals in, jeans and DJs out

Bihar has directed teachers and non-teaching staff to wear formal attire during teaching and office hours.

The education department has flagged continued use of jeans and T-shirts despite earlier instructions.

DJs and disco programmes are out; dignified dance and music events tied to the academic calendar remain permissible.

Bihar’s education department has a fresh lesson for school staff: dress formally, maintain decorum and keep the DJ console away from campus celebrations.

Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary said on Saturday that his department had directed educational institutions across the state to strictly enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching employees. DJs and disco entertainment on campus, he said, were also off the timetable.

The instructions were reiterated in a letter issued on Friday by Vijay Kumar Pandey, the department’s director of administration. District officers have been asked to ensure that staff wear formal attire during teaching and office hours.

The department said earlier directions on dignified conduct and discipline were not being followed widely enough. Reports of employees arriving in jeans and T-shirts had evidently failed the official dress test.

Teachers as role models — wardrobe included

Speaking to PTI, Tiwary said students look up to teachers, making their behaviour, conduct and clothing important.

Invoking “Vidya Dadati Vinayam”, meaning education instils humility, the minister emphasised the need for discipline within school premises.

The department’s letter expressed concern that casual clothing continued to feature in staff wardrobes despite previous instructions. It directed teachers and non-teaching employees to attend work in decent, dignified and formal attire.

The latest communication reiterates that requirement without setting out a detailed list of approved garments.