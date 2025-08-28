Bihar SIR: Over 1.95 lakh application filed for changes; 25,000 settled

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that it has received more than 1.95 lakh applications from individuals requesting either the inclusion or exclusion of names from Bihar’s draft electoral rolls. Of these, nearly 25,000 have already been addressed, ti said.

Among the submissions, 79 were filed by the CPI(ML)-Liberation and three by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Both parties are recognised as state-level political entities in Bihar.

As the process of filing claims and objections enters its final four days, no national party — including the BJP or Congress — has submitted any such applications.

The Commission did not break down how many of the total 1,95,802 requests pertained specifically to inclusion or exclusion under the 'claims and objections' category.

An unnamed official was quoted in media reports as saying, "The claims and objections filed are negligible as compared to over 60 lakh names removed from the draft list due to various reasons."