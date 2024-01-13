Bihar: SRK, Messi asked to appear before consumer commission on April 12

The district consumer commission in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has asked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and prominent footballer Lionel Messi to appear before it on 12 April in a case related to an educational institution.

Khan and Messi are brand ambassadors of the institution against which a case was filed a person named Mohammad Shamshad Ahmed.

Complainant's lawyer S.K. Jha said that Ahmed's two sons had taken admission to a course in the institution and also "paid the fees for the period they have studied in the institution. As they were not satisfied with the institution, they left the course. Despite that, the institution issued two loans in different categories and asked Ahmed to repay it".