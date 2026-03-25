Bihar: ‘Time of Day’ power tariff from 1 April; evening electricity to get expensive

Electricity consumers in Bihar will face higher tariffs during evening peak hours as the state rolls out a ‘Time of Day’ (TOD) pricing system from 1 April, a move aimed at managing demand but likely to increase household bills.

The decision follows approval by the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) on a proposal submitted by North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL).

BERC chairman Amir Subhani said the system was necessary as distribution companies increasingly rely on short-term power purchases from exchanges, where prices fluctuate depending on demand.

Higher tariff during peak hours

Under the new system, electricity rates will vary based on time of consumption:

9 am to 5 pm (solar hours): 80% of normal tariff

5 pm to 11 pm (peak hours): 110% for domestic users 120% for commercial and industrial users

11 pm to 9 am: 100% of normal tariff

Officials said demand typically rises sharply in the evening due to increased use of appliances such as fans, air conditioners and lighting, necessitating higher tariffs during this period.

Subhani said consumption patterns could be adjusted by consumers to reduce bills, while the system would also help stabilise the grid and reduce the risk of outages.

Impact on consumers

Bihar has over 2.21 crore electricity consumers, of which nearly 1.88 crore are domestic users. The TOD system will initially apply to around 87 lakh consumers, including those with smart prepaid meters or connected load above 10 kilowatt (kW).