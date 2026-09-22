Bihar: Two held after encounter in Jamui harassment case; total 5 arrested

Two more accused were arrested after an encounter in connection with the 19 September Jamui harassment case

Police said Nandan Yadav was shot in the leg while Hareram Yadav fractured his knee while fleeing

The total number of people arrested has risen to five, including three minors

Two more accused in the alleged harassment of a boy and a girl in Bihar’s Jamui district were arrested on Tuesday after an encounter in which both were injured, taking the total number of people held in the case to five, police said.

Deputy inspector general of police, Munger Range, Rakesh Kumar said Nandan Yadav sustained a bullet wound to his leg, while his alleged accomplice Hareram Yadav fractured his knee while attempting to flee from police.

Both were hospitalised, Kumar said. Police had earlier detained three minors, who will be dealt with by the juvenile justice board.