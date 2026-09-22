Bihar: Two held after encounter in Jamui harassment case; total 5 arrested
Police say two alleged main accused were injured during raids following viral video of the 19 September incident
Two more accused were arrested after an encounter in connection with the 19 September Jamui harassment case
Police said Nandan Yadav was shot in the leg while Hareram Yadav fractured his knee while fleeing
The total number of people arrested has risen to five, including three minors
Two more accused in the alleged harassment of a boy and a girl in Bihar’s Jamui district were arrested on Tuesday after an encounter in which both were injured, taking the total number of people held in the case to five, police said.
Deputy inspector general of police, Munger Range, Rakesh Kumar said Nandan Yadav sustained a bullet wound to his leg, while his alleged accomplice Hareram Yadav fractured his knee while attempting to flee from police.
Both were hospitalised, Kumar said. Police had earlier detained three minors, who will be dealt with by the juvenile justice board.
Kumar said police could make further arrests after questioning the two men following their recovery. He said the video did not establish the exact number of people involved, but police believed the main accused had been apprehended.
According to the DIG, Hareram was allegedly seen in the viral video with his face covered by a scarf and was leading the group.
The boy and girl, who reportedly studied at the same coaching centre, were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group on a road on 19 September. Video clips circulating on social media purportedly showed the girl being groped.
The victims did not initially file a police complaint. The incident came to light on Monday after clips, apparently recorded by one of the alleged perpetrators, went viral on social media.
Following the circulation of the video and public and political outrage, police took suo motu cognisance of the incident, traced the victims and formed a Special Investigation Team.