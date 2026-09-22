Tejashwi demands Samrat Choudhary’s resignation over Jamui incident

A video showing a group of people allegedly harassing the two teenagers on a roadside in Jamui went viral on Monday, triggering widespread outrage. Police have arrested several accused and formed an investigation team to identify others seen in the footage.

The incident has triggered a political dispute in Bihar, with opposition parties questioning the state government over law and order, while NDA leaders have said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Tejashwi Yadav demands Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary’s resignation over the Jamui incident, alleging that law and order has collapsed in the state and saying “Bihar is being shamed” after a viral video showed a boy and a girl being harassed