Tejashwi flags teacher transfer irregularities, seeks pending salaries

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary to intervene in what he described as serious concerns surrounding the ongoing teacher-transfer exercise in the state, while also demanding the immediate release of pending salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff working in aided madrasas and Sanskrit schools.

In a letter to the chief minister, Yadav said he had been receiving a steady stream of complaints from teachers over the transfer process, particularly regarding the treatment of Urdu, Arabic and Persian teachers in government schools.

He called for an impartial review of the existing transfer and surplus lists, alleging that several teachers may have been included in them in violation of established norms. He also urged the government to ensure that Urdu and Sanskrit teachers are available in every government school.

Yadav described the reported treatment of teachers of Urdu, Arabic and Persian as a matter of serious concern, particularly in cases where a school’s only teacher for one of these subjects had allegedly been declared “surplus” and placed on the transfer list.

“If only one teacher for a subject is available in a school, treating them as surplus and transferring them is equivalent to ending the teaching of that subject in that school,” Yadav said in his letter.

He further alleged that sanctioned posts for Urdu, Arabic and Persian were being removed or declared surplus even in schools where student enrolment was sufficient to justify their continuation.