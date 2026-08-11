Health officials investigate mass food poisoning after puja in Bihar’s Khagaria
More than 250 people reportedly consumed the offering, although officials have yet to establish the cause of the illness
More than 165 people fell ill after reportedly consuming prasad distributed following a Satyanarayan Puja in Bihar’s Khagaria district, prompting health officials to launch an investigation.
The incident occurred in Hiyadatpur village, located in Amni Panchayat under the Mansi police station area. Panic gripped the village after several people developed symptoms around the same time on Monday night.
Family members and local residents rushed those affected to Khagaria Sadar Hospital, where patients continued to arrive until late at night.
According to preliminary information, the religious ceremony was organised at the home of Subodh Chaudhary, son of Mayaram Chaudhary, at around 7 pm on Monday. Prasad was distributed to devotees after the puja.
More than 250 people are believed to have consumed the offering. Soon afterwards, several of them began complaining of health problems.
Children reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, while adults complained of dizziness, weakness and restlessness. Concern intensified as the number of people showing symptoms rose rapidly.
Villagers alerted the Mansi Primary Health Centre, following which the Health Department arranged for patients to be transported for medical attention. A large number were taken to Khagaria Sadar Hospital, where doctors began treating them.
Pranav Kumar, the manager of Sadar Hospital, said ambulances were dispatched immediately after the authorities were informed about the incident. Treatment arrangements were made as soon as the patients reached the hospital, he added.
A Health Department team has begun gathering details about the outbreak and is monitoring the patients’ condition. Medical assistance is being provided according to the severity of their symptoms.
The mass illness has raised concerns that the prasad may have been contaminated. However, officials have not yet confirmed a direct link between its consumption and the symptoms.
The exact cause will be established after the Health Department completes its investigation and examines the available evidence. Medical teams, meanwhile, continue to monitor and treat those affected as concern persists in Hiyadatpur village.
With IANS inputs