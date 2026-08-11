Health officials investigate mass food poisoning after puja in Bihar’s Khagaria

More than 165 people fell ill after reportedly consuming prasad distributed following a Satyanarayan Puja in Bihar’s Khagaria district, prompting health officials to launch an investigation.

The incident occurred in Hiyadatpur village, located in Amni Panchayat under the Mansi police station area. Panic gripped the village after several people developed symptoms around the same time on Monday night.

Family members and local residents rushed those affected to Khagaria Sadar Hospital, where patients continued to arrive until late at night.

According to preliminary information, the religious ceremony was organised at the home of Subodh Chaudhary, son of Mayaram Chaudhary, at around 7 pm on Monday. Prasad was distributed to devotees after the puja.

More than 250 people are believed to have consumed the offering. Soon afterwards, several of them began complaining of health problems.

Children reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, while adults complained of dizziness, weakness and restlessness. Concern intensified as the number of people showing symptoms rose rapidly.