One dead, over 100 students ill after suspected food poisoning in Odisha school

A Class 5 student has died and more than 100 others have fallen ill following a suspected food poisoning incident at a government-run tribal residential school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, prompting a high-level investigation.

According to officials, students at Kakabandha Ashram School reported discomfort after consuming food on Sunday morning that was allegedly not part of the authorised menu. Parents claimed the children were served fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes and mango chutney, after which many developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Over 100 affected students were initially taken to a nearby community health centre. Of these, 67 were later shifted in a serious condition to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

Rupali Besra, a Class 5 pupil, was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday but died the following morning despite medical efforts. Authorities confirmed that dozens of other students remain under treatment, with medical teams deployed both at the hospital and at the school.

Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say stated that 66 students are currently being treated at the medical college, while 41 others are admitted to the community health centre. Additional medical personnel have been dispatched to manage the situation.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the child’s death and directed the revenue divisional commissioner of the central division to conduct an inquiry. The official is expected to visit the area to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.