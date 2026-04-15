One dead, over 100 students ill after suspected food poisoning in Odisha school
Chief minister orders probe as allegations emerge of unauthorised food being served to pupils
A Class 5 student has died and more than 100 others have fallen ill following a suspected food poisoning incident at a government-run tribal residential school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, prompting a high-level investigation.
According to officials, students at Kakabandha Ashram School reported discomfort after consuming food on Sunday morning that was allegedly not part of the authorised menu. Parents claimed the children were served fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes and mango chutney, after which many developed symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.
Over 100 affected students were initially taken to a nearby community health centre. Of these, 67 were later shifted in a serious condition to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.
Rupali Besra, a Class 5 pupil, was admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday but died the following morning despite medical efforts. Authorities confirmed that dozens of other students remain under treatment, with medical teams deployed both at the hospital and at the school.
Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say stated that 66 students are currently being treated at the medical college, while 41 others are admitted to the community health centre. Additional medical personnel have been dispatched to manage the situation.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the child’s death and directed the revenue divisional commissioner of the central division to conduct an inquiry. The official is expected to visit the area to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The state government has also mobilised specialists from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to assist in assessing the cause of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, separate investigations have been initiated by both the police and district administration. Authorities indicated that disciplinary action would be taken if negligence is established, particularly in light of allegations that food outside the prescribed menu was served.
A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased student’s mother.
Tensions rose in the area as local residents staged a road blockade on the Rasgovindpur–Jaleswar route, demanding accountability and compensation for the bereaved family.
The school’s headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended on grounds of dereliction of duty. The state government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 7 lakh to the family of the deceased, while an earlier relief of Rs 3 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund had also been declared.
Political reactions have followed, with opposition leaders criticising the incident as a serious lapse in safety standards and calling for stricter oversight in residential schools.
With PTI inputs