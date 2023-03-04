'Bihar workers are our workers,' Stalin tells Nitish

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers are safe in the State and he asserted that swift action would be taken against rumour-mongers spreading panic.



Stalin said he spoke to Nitish Kumar over phone and assured him that no harm would befall workers and conveyed to him that "all workers are our workers who help Tamil Nadu's growth and nothing will happen to impact them, I have assured him."



Addressing Kumar as his 'revered brother,' the Chief Minister said in an official release here that workers from northern States need not have any kind of apprehensions over working in Tamil Nadu.