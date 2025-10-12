Bihari migrants in TN unlikely to trek home to vote amid job insecurity

For many migrant workers from Bihar settled in Tamil Nadu, journeying over 2,000 km back home to cast their vote during the two‑phase elections in early November is simply not feasible. Their tenuous, low‑wage jobs typically offer no leave or flexibility, making time off an unaffordable luxury.

Thousands who left Bihar in search of work now find themselves tethered to construction sites, factories, homes and farms far from their native districts.

“Most of us in the construction sector stay at the site, cook our own food, and eat there. We rarely go out. We work on holidays and sometimes past sunset to earn a little extra for our families,” said Ajay Kumar, a construction labourer.

He added, “In case I decide to go to Patna, I would need six days for the round trip and a few more to spend with my family. So, I may not go home.”

Many migrant families have begun rooting themselves locally — enrolling their children in Tamil Nadu schools and even registering for electoral rolls here.

“They’ve even admitted their children to local schools, and a few have registered themselves in the electoral rolls here. So, they are unlikely to vote in Bihar,” said Siluvai Vasthian of HEAL Movement, an NGO that works with marginalised communities and unorganised workers.

It is important to mention that as per the last census in 2011, about 7.2 per cent of Bihar’s population were counted as out‑migrants living in other states. The actual present-day percentage is expected to be much higher owing to rural distress, crop failures and climate exigencies-related floods and droughts.