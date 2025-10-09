Bihar elections: Tejashwi pledges jobs for every family within 20 days if INDIA bloc wins
RJD leader promises new Act to be passed within 20 days of INDIA bloc forming government, full implementation in 20 months
RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday vowed that if the INDIA bloc, steered by his party, came to power in Bihar, it would introduce an Act guaranteeing that every family in the state has at least one member with a government job.
Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav stated that the proposed legislation would be tabled “within 20 days of formation of the new government”. He contrasted this with the track record of the incumbent alliance, saying: “The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months.”
The opposition leader’s promise comes as the Bihar Assembly elections approach, and employment remains one of the most pressing concerns among voters — especially the youth. The state has long wrestled with unemployment, underemployment, and outward migration of qualified individuals in search of work.
Drawing on his past, Yadav recalled that during the brief term when he was in office, his administration had issued five lakh jobs. He emphasised the scale of his ambition by adding: “I had promised government jobs before the last Assembly polls as well. During the brief period I was in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five‑year term.”
Tejashwi’s promise is not merely a rhetorical flourish; it reflects the INDIA bloc’s broader electoral narrative of 'development with justice' and attempts to counter the NDA's dominance in Bihar.
His assurance also seeks to rally the youth and workers disillusioned by persistent job scarcity.
With PTI inputs
