Congress sets stage for Bihar battle, clears 25 candidates as alliance talks gather pace

However, the official list of candidates will be announced only after final discussions with Mahagathbandhan allies, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Party sources said consultations with alliance partners are in their final stages and are expected to conclude within a week.

Rajesh Ram also dismissed speculation of any discord within the alliance. “There is complete understanding among partners. We will release the final list jointly after consensus is reached,” he added.

Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed confirmed that the CEC’s initial approval covers seats long considered safe zones for the party. CEC member and Kishanganj MP Mohammed Jawaid echoed this, stating that senior leaders played a crucial role in vetting and finalising the names.

Party insiders revealed that Congress is likely to contest between 55 and 60 of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, in line with its traditional share within the Mahagathbandhan framework. The remaining seat-sharing formula is being fine-tuned in coordination with RJD and Left representatives.

CEC member Tariq Anwar Khan said the discussions within the committee were comprehensive and productive. “Our internal deliberations are complete. Now only the alliance-level talks remain, and those too will be finalised soon,” he noted.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in two phases — on 6 and 11 November — with counting of votes set for 14 November.

With the ruling NDA seeking to retain power and the Mahagathbandhan bloc led by the RJD mounting a united challenge, the Congress’s internal readiness and candidate selection will play a crucial role in shaping the opposition’s fortunes in the state.

As the election battlelines are drawn, all eyes are on how the seat-sharing deal unfolds — and whether the Congress can regain lost ground in Bihar’s complex political arena.

