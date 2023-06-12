Bike-taxi drivers in Delhi mull return to home towns after SC order

Anand Rai, a bike-taxi driver, had returned to his home town in Uttar Pradesh after the Delhi government's crackdown on such vehicles in February. The Delhi High Court's direction disallowing any coercive action against bike-taxi aggregators offered some relief and Rai was planning to come back to the national capital.

But Monday's Supreme Court decision staying the High Court order has forced him to reconsider his decision. Many others like him are in despair following the court order.