Delhi: App-based taxi drivers' strike to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike enters 2nd day

The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates entered its second day on Tuesday.

However, auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their stir bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites.

Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening.