Bilaspur train accident: Initial report says crew jumped red signal

A preliminary probe into the deadly train collision in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh has found that the passenger train crew failed to stop at a red signal, leading to a fatal accident.

On Tuesday, 4 November, a MEMU passenger train rammed into the rear brake van of a stationary goods train at signal no. AJ-5, killing 11 people — including the loco pilot — and injuring several others.

The probe report states that train no. 68733 (MEMU) passed the danger signal without control, committing a SPAD (signal passed at danger) violation. The train departed Gevra station at 3.48 pm en route to Bilaspur and the collision occurred at 3.50 pm.