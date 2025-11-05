Bilaspur train accident: Initial report says crew jumped red signal
Preliminary probe attributes fatal train crash to 'signal passed at danger' by passenger train crew, resulting in 11 deaths
A preliminary probe into the deadly train collision in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh has found that the passenger train crew failed to stop at a red signal, leading to a fatal accident.
On Tuesday, 4 November, a MEMU passenger train rammed into the rear brake van of a stationary goods train at signal no. AJ-5, killing 11 people — including the loco pilot — and injuring several others.
The probe report states that train no. 68733 (MEMU) passed the danger signal without control, committing a SPAD (signal passed at danger) violation. The train departed Gevra station at 3.48 pm en route to Bilaspur and the collision occurred at 3.50 pm.
The impact caused the goods train’s brake van to capsize, while the passenger train’s motor coach climbed onto an adjacent wagon. The loco pilot was fatally injured; the assistant loco pilot and several passengers were hospitalised.
Rescue operations commenced immediately using the middle line for emergency evacuation. The Railways restored movement on adjacent lines by early evening.
Due to hospitalisation, the assistant loco pilot could not undergo a breathalyzer test. The official report was signed by three of five expert members; the signal and telecom department representatives withheld their signatures.
The Gevra station master confirmed receiving an urgent alert requesting ambulances shortly after the collision. The commissioner of railway safety will now conduct a detailed investigation to determine the full circumstances behind the crash.
With PTI inputs