Bilkis Bano case: Five convicts move SC seeking more time to surrender

Days after the Supreme Court quashed the remission the Gujarat government had granted them, five of those convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and massacring seven members of her family during the 2002 communal riots moved the court on Thursday, seeking more time to surrender.

The top court had on 8 January annulled the remission the Gujarat government had granted the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the State for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion. It ordered the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.

The reasons for seeking extension of the deadline to surrender include failing health, impending surgery, son's marriage and harvesting ripe crops.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of justices B.V. Nagarathana and Sanjay Karol, which asked the registry to place their applications before chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

"It is stated by the respondents that applications have been filed for an extension of time to surrender and report to jail. Since the bench has to be reconstituted, registry to seek orders from CJI for reconstitution of the bench since time expires on Sunday," the bench said.

Senior advocate V. Chitambaresh, appearing for some of the convicts, mentioned the matter and sought its urgent listing on Friday since the deadline to surrender expires on 21 January.