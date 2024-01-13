HERALD VIEW|Bilkis, maybe there’s hope still

It was Independence Day in 2022 when the 11 rapists of Bilkis Bano walked free, even as Prime Minister Modi waxed eloquent on ‘nari shakti’ in his 15 August address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Ironic that he should have said: “you must have witnessed the power of nari shakti in our courts”, when what we’d seen was a mockery of nari shakti and a travesty of justice.

What we saw more recently in our Supreme Court—against the tide and a little aberrantly even—was more a testament to that shakti and a sign that maybe not all is lost yet.

We are referring, of course, to the judgement delivered by the bench of Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, which upheld the petition of Bilkis Bano against the release of her rapists.

Few would have expected the court, in 2022, to overturn the ruling of another Supreme Court bench—the ruling that had paved the way for the release of the convicts. Fewer would have expected the court to rap the Gujarat government on the knuckles for being in cahoots with the convicts.

It is not without reason that the Supreme Court, in recent years, has come to be known as an ‘Executive court’—it almost invariably lands on the side of the State in a dispute with citizens. We make no secret of our appreciation of the judgement delivered by justices Nagarathna and Bhuyan—even if it does not quite restore our shaky faith in the Judiciary, it keeps a flicker of hope alive.