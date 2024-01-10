Where are the Bilkis Bano case convicts now? Have the police 'mislaid' 9 of them?

Where are the 11 convicts ordered to surrender again to their jailers in the Bilkis Bano case?

Some of their neighbours claim at least nine of them have gone "missing" instead, per reports in the Indian Express, the Financial Express, Mint and other newspapers.

A senior police official in Dahod, where all 11 convicts live, said on 8 January after the Supreme Court verdict that the police had not yet received any order regarding the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

A police force remains deployed in the area where the convicts live to maintain peace since Monday, 8 January, he said. However, a report in the Financial Express said locals in Dahod district have spoken of 9 of the 11 convicts being missing from the villages of Randhikpur and Singvad.

The Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant them remission and ordered their surrender to the jail authorities in 2 weeks. The Court also slammed the Gujarat government for abusing its powers in the matter.