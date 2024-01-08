Opposition, lawyers hail SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case, slam BJP for 'aiding rapists'

Several Opposition party leaders hailed the Supreme Court for quashing the remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, calling it the ‘symbol of justice’.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said Bano’s struggle was a symbol of the “victory of justice” against the “arrogant BJP government”. He pointed out that the tendency to ‘kill justice’ for electoral gains is dangerous for democracy. “Today the Supreme Court’s decision has once again told the country who is the patron of criminals,” he posted on X.

After an 11-day hearing that began in August, a division bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved its judgment in this case on 12 October. The Supreme Court on Monday stated that the 11 convicts must report to the concerned jail authorities within two weeks and surrender. "Rule of law must prevail. Since the remission orders are set aside, the natural consequences must follow.”

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said justice has prevailed. “With this order, the veil over the BJP’s anti-women policies has been lifted. After this order, the public’s trust in the justice system will be further strengthened. Congratulations to Bilkis Bano for continuing her fight bravely,” she said.