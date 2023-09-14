Bilkis Bano case: SC says it will examine if convicts were given preferential treatment

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will be required to examine if remission applications of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case were given any preferential treatment by the Gujarat government.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan remarked that there are some convicts who are “more privileged” as usually cases are filed against denial of early release.

The bench was considering the batch of pleas filed against the Gujarat government's decision allowing early release of convicts in the case of gang rape of Bilkis and murder of her family members committed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for a convict, put forth that the seriousness of crime cannot be a factor for challenging the early release as grant of remission is meant for rehabilitation and reformation of offenders.

The matter is likely to continue on September 20.