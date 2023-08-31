SC questions convicts in Bilkis Bano case for depositing fine without getting its nod

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for depositing fine without awaiting its decision on their interlocutory application, particularly when the final hearing is underway before it in the batch of pleas filed against the Gujarat government's decision allowing their early release in the case of her gang rape and murder of her family members.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was apprised by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra that convicts have approached the trial court in Mumbai and have deposited the fine imposed upon them.

He contended that though non-deposition of fine does not affect the decision on remission, he had advised his clients to deposit the fine to "reduce the controversy".