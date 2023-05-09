Bilkis Bano case: SC hearing again reduced to 'paperwork' of sending notices to convicts

The Supreme Court hearing in the Bilkis Bano case was again restricted to issuing notices to all the convicts who have not been served and a directive to publish notices in local newspapers, including in Gujarati and English. The case will now be heard on July 11.

The court directed that in order to avoid wasting time during the next hearing, notices have to be published in all Gujarati and English newspapers regarding the convicts who could not be served notices, including one whose house was found locked by the local police and his phone switched off.

Justices K.M. Joseph, B.V. Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 convicts who were sentenced to life for gang rapes and murders during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex court had issued notices on March 27 and the case had come up for hearing on April 18 and May 2.