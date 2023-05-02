Bilkis Bano case: Hearing doesn’t proceed beyond issuance of notice to convicts

The bench recorded the allegation of the respondents that though the respondent was not present and the report was that the notice could not be served on him due to his absence; it was made to appear that he refused service. They also recorded that Gupta disputed the allegation. The court gave the lawyers of the convicts two weeks to file the counter.

Both the judges attempted to ensure the hearing in the case would begin, but to no avail. Justice Joseph pointed out that he would retire on May 19.

The lawyers for the petitioners (Indira Jaising, Vrinda Grover and Shobha Gupta) intervened to state that attempts to stall the hearing before Justice Joseph should not be allowed to succeed. Jaising highlighted that Justice Joseph would retire online much later. It was then pointed out that May 19 would be his last working day as after that the Supreme Court would be on vacation.

Both the judges agreed to hear the case during the vacation, but the petitioners for the convicts did not want to appear during vacations. Solicitor General Tushar Gandhi, appearing for both the Gujarat and union governments said that the court could continue to hear the matter at present and not during the vacations.

As the counsels for the convicts kept derailing the matter, Justice Joseph snapped at them. “Don't make me say things. It is obvious you do not want this bench to hear the matter. But, this is not fair to me.

We had made clear that the matter will be heard for disposal. You are officers of court not just counsels for clients. We will proceed with the matter,” said Joseph. Both Grover and Jaising objected to what they termed as machinations by the respondents to delay justice.

When the advocate for the convicts repeated again that it is being said that they were in the way of justice, Justice Joseph curtly said that court wasn’t a market place. “Don’t shout,” said Justice Joseph.

To proceed with the matter, the bench took note of the appearances for respondents and noted that some of the parties had no appearance. Gupta requested that the service be ordered through the concerned police station and the court allowed it.

The bench pointed out that they would be listing the matter after two weeks to ascertain notice and would post the matter for hearing after the vacation. Gupta requested for a date before vacations or during vacations.