Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission granted to 11 convicts

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 January quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice B.V. Nagarathna-led bench said, “On the point of maintenance of the petition filed by the petitioner (Bilkis Bano) under Article 32 of the Constitution, we have held -- it is clearly maintainable.”

The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said that it is not necessary for the apex court to decide the question of maintainability of the public interest litigations (PILs) filed against the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 convicts under the state's remission policy on 15 August, 2022.