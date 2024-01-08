Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission granted to 11 convicts
The court deems Bilkis Bano's petition "maintainable", questioning the state's authority in granting remission
The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 January quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state.
Pronouncing the verdict, Justice B.V. Nagarathna-led bench said, “On the point of maintenance of the petition filed by the petitioner (Bilkis Bano) under Article 32 of the Constitution, we have held -- it is clearly maintainable.”
The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said that it is not necessary for the apex court to decide the question of maintainability of the public interest litigations (PILs) filed against the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 convicts under the state's remission policy on 15 August, 2022.
“We do not think it necessary to answer the point regarding maintainability of PILs in this case…..Therefore, the question regarding maintainability of PIL challenging orders of remission is kept open to be considered in any other appropriate case,” the top court held.
The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Gujarat government was not the appropriate government to pass the remission order.
Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.
All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on 15 August, 2022.