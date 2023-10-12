SC reserves verdict on pleas against remission for convicts in Bilkis Bano case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions filed against the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case by the Gujarat government.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved the judgment after hearing both sides on the question of validity of the remission orders setting free convicts in the case of the gang-rape of Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.

The bench ordered the Centre and state government to file records along with translation pertaining to the convicts’ remission by 16 October.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, in her rejoinder arguments, submitted that the decision of the apex court in the case will reflect the “conscience of the Constitution”.

Jaising reiterated that the remission orders are ‘bad in law’ emphasising that principles dwelled on by the top court should be applied in determining the application for early release.