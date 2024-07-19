Bilkis Bano case: SC dismisses plea from convicts against verdict cancelling remission

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 July refused to entertain a plea of two of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case challenging the 8 January verdict cancelling their remission.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar termed the plea as "absolutely misconceived" and said how can it sit in appeal over an order passed by another bench of the apex court.

"What is this plea? How is this plea maintainable? This is absolutely misconceived. How can an Article 32 petition be filed? We can’t sit in appeal over an order passed by another bench," the bench said.