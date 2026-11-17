After bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, victim expresses surprise at the Supreme Court decision

How could their sentence be suspended without hearing my side? asks Bilkis

After a long battle of 24 years, the old fear returns again, she says while expressing her pain

Bilkis Bano on Tuesday, 17 November, expressed deep shock and disbelief at the Supreme Court’s order suspending the life sentences and granting bail to two men convicted of gang raping her and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a statement, Bano said the Supreme Court passed this order without hearing her, and she only learned about it through press reports. She remarked, "I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me."

The Supreme Court bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale granted bail to the two convicts—Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya—citing their prolonged incarceration of over 17 years and noting that one appellant has a severe handicap.

Bano recalled that she was 19 years old when her life was shattered, and for 24 years, she has fought relentlessly for justice, for herself and for women everywhere. She said, "For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice... I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way."

Congress leader Pawan Khera noted that Bano plans to challenge the bail order and condemned the fresh trauma caused to her, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "As if the cruel and gruesome crime committed against her was not enough, she is now being made to endure fresh humiliation and trauma. That is the price one has to pay for being a woman, and even more so for being a Muslim."