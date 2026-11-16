Supreme Court grants bail to two Bilkis Bano case convicts, suspends sentences
Bench cites prolonged imprisonment and one appellant’s severe disability; appeals against convictions remain pending
The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two Bilkis Bano case convicts and granted them bail pending their appeals
The Bench cited more than 17 years of imprisonment and a severe disability affecting one appellant
The appeals challenge the Bombay High Court’s 2017 judgment upholding their convictions and life sentences
The Supreme Court has suspended the sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case and granted them bail while their appeals against conviction and life imprisonment await adjudication.
A Bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale granted relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi, also known as Lala Doctor, and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, taking into account their incarceration for more than 17 years and a severe disability affecting one of them.
The court observed that the appeals raised questions of both fact and law that required consideration. It directed their release on bail subject to conditions determined by the trial court.
The Bench also granted leave to appeal and ordered that the matters be listed for hearing in due course. The suspension of their sentences does not overturn their convictions.
Representing the appellants, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra cited the length of their imprisonment and the disability of one convict. He also submitted that one appellant had not been named in the initial FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident.
Additional solicitor general Raja Thakre, appearing for the Gujarat government, opposed the plea. He argued that the trial court and the Bombay High Court had examined the relevant evidence and emphasised the gravity of the offences.
The case arose from the communal violence in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning in February 2002. Bilkis Bano, then five months pregnant, was gang-raped, and several members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.
The Supreme Court transferred the trial from Gujarat to Mumbai in 2004 to ensure a fair trial. A special CBI court in Mumbai convicted 11 accused in 2008 and sentenced them to life imprisonment for offences including gang-rape and murder.
On 4 May 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the convictions and life sentences. The offences included unlawful assembly, rioting, murder with common object and aggravated gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code.
The latest order follows a separate Supreme Court ruling in January 2024 that quashed the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case.
In that judgment, the court held that Gujarat lacked jurisdiction to issue the remission orders and directed the convicts to surrender to prison authorities.
The present proceedings concern the two appellants’ challenge to the high court judgment upholding their convictions and sentences.
With IANS inputs