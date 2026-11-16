Supreme Court grants bail to two Bilkis Bano case convicts, suspends sentences

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two Bilkis Bano case convicts and granted them bail pending their appeals

The Bench cited more than 17 years of imprisonment and a severe disability affecting one appellant

The appeals challenge the Bombay High Court’s 2017 judgment upholding their convictions and life sentences

The Supreme Court has suspended the sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case and granted them bail while their appeals against conviction and life imprisonment await adjudication.

A Bench of justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale granted relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi, also known as Lala Doctor, and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, taking into account their incarceration for more than 17 years and a severe disability affecting one of them.

The court observed that the appeals raised questions of both fact and law that required consideration. It directed their release on bail subject to conditions determined by the trial court.

The Bench also granted leave to appeal and ordered that the matters be listed for hearing in due course. The suspension of their sentences does not overturn their convictions.

Representing the appellants, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra cited the length of their imprisonment and the disability of one convict. He also submitted that one appellant had not been named in the initial FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident.