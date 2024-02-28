Bill Gates visits Microsoft India Development Centre

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday, 28 February visited the company's India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad, a centre of innovation that he envisioned in 1998.

IDC is celebrating its 25th year of groundbreaking research, engineering, and development, marking its pivotal role in shaping world-class products such as Azure, Windows, Office, Bing, Copilot, and other AI applications.

"It was rewarding to watch Bill address some of India's brightest engineering minds at IDC, our biggest asset," Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft IDC, and CVP, Experiences + Devices India, said in a statement.

"Echoing his optimism over the opportunity for an AI-powered India, IDC is excited to drive innovation from India for Microsoft - from AI and cloud to security and gaming," he added.