Bird flu outbreak in Bengaluru contained with no human infections reported

Health authorities in Karnataka have confirmed that a recent outbreak of avian influenza in Bengaluru has been successfully contained, with no cases of human infection detected.

The outbreak, identified on April 14 at a government poultry training facility in Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of the city, was later confirmed as the H5N1 strain through laboratory testing conducted in Bhopal. Swift action followed, with state and district rapid response teams deployed alongside local health workers to prevent further spread.

Containment measures included the creation of a three-kilometre infected zone and a wider surveillance area extending up to 10 kilometres from the site. Veterinary teams carried out the culling of all birds at the affected facility, while eggs and contaminated feed were disposed of in line with established biosecurity protocols.

Over a 10-day period, health officials monitored more than 28,000 residents across 22 villages within the surveillance zone. Repeated rounds of screening and sanitation were conducted in accordance with standard guidelines.

Samples collected from quarantined staff midway through the monitoring period were tested for the virus and returned negative results. Additional samples have been sent for further analysis, though authorities have emphasised that no human infections have been recorded in either the affected or surrounding areas.