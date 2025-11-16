Birsa Munda: The enduring flame of tribal resistance and indigenous pride

Born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda grew up within the cultural world of the Mundas, an Adivasi community whose social fabric revolved around communal landholding, sacred groves, and a deep spiritual bond with nature.

His brief encounter with missionary schooling and Christianity ended in rejection, as he gravitated instead toward Vaishnav influences and his community’s indigenous belief systems.

The young reformer soon founded the Birsait movement, preaching monotheism through the deity Singhbonga and urging social renewal.

His teachings challenged alcoholism, witch-hunting, and exploitation while emphasising unity, sanitation, self-respect, and the moral authority of the tribe. Adivasis revered him as Dharti Aaba — Father of the Earth — a title reflecting both his spiritual charisma and his defence of land as a collective inheritance.

Ulgulan: When a reformer became a rebel

By the late nineteenth century, colonial policies had upended the traditional khuntkatti system that recognised communal ownership of land.

The imposition of zamindars, moneylenders, and forced labour regimes — coupled with cultural intrusion by missionary establishments — pushed the community to the brink. Birsa’s spiritual movement soon evolved into an organised political challenge to these structures.

The Ulgulan, or Great Tumult, began as a cry for autonomy, encapsulated in his rallying call: “Abua raj setar jana, Maharani raj tundu jana” — let our self-rule return, let the Queen’s rule end. The movement blended cultural revival with political resistance, igniting hope across the Chotanagpur plateau. Though armed primarily with bows and arrows, his followers mounted bold attacks on police posts and symbols of colonial authority, utilising guerrilla tactics and the forested terrain to their advantage.

Birsa’s rising influence prompted swift repression. Arrested first in 1895 and jailed for two years, he resumed his mobilisation soon after release. His final arrest came during the crackdown that followed the uprising. On June 9, 1900, the 25-year-old leader died in Ranchi jail, officially of cholera. His passing ended the armed phase of the struggle but ignited a legacy that would outlast the Empire itself.