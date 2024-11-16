ISBT, bus stop or Sarai Kale Khan chowk, what exactly is named after Birsa Munda?

While there is no mystery about the timing of the announcement, there are several unanswered questions about the renaming of Sarai Kale Khan Chowk as Birsa Munda Chowk on 15 November in memory of the 25-year-old tribal freedom fighter from Jharkhand, Birsa Munda (1875-1900), who led an uprising against the British, was arrested and died in prison, widely suspected to have been killed in custody.

For the past four years, 15 November has been observed as Jan jaatiya Gaurav Divas as the date is accepted as Birsa Munda’s birthday. A recent direction by the University Grants Commission to all universities to commemorate the occasion preceded Friday’s announcement by Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar that Sarai Kale Khan, an intersection and bus terminus in south Delhi, was being renamed Birsa Munda Chowk.

Even as the announcement, five days before polling in Maharashtra and the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, is designed to demonstrate the BJP's love and reverence for tribal icons, tribals themselves are not quite impressed.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is not the only one who has protested the attempt to belittle the freedom fighter. The founder of Tribal Army Hansraj Meena, too, described it as a symbolic and politically motivated move to divert attention from 'real issues'.