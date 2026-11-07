Biswajit Basu becomes fourth member to resign from Bengal SIR tribunal

Former Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu resigns from the SIR tribunal, citing personal reasons.

He is the fourth member to leave the 19-member panel hearing appeals from voters excluded during electoral roll revision.

Supplementary electoral rolls are expected to reflect decisions on pending claims and judicial scrutiny.

Former Calcutta High Court judge Biswajit Basu resigned on Saturday from the tribunal hearing appeals related to West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, becoming the fourth member to leave the panel.

Basu cited personal reasons in his resignation letter to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge. His departure follows that of former judge Indrajit Chatterjee, who stepped down days earlier.

Constituted on the Supreme Court’s directions, the tribunal comprised 19 retired judges and magistrates. It provides an appeals mechanism for people seeking restoration of their names after exclusion from the electoral rolls during the revision exercise.

Four of its original members have now resigned.