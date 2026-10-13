SIR: Cong accuses CEC of ‘shamelessness’ over Bengal voter inclusion drive

Congress attacks CEC Gyanesh Kumar over Bengal voter inclusion drive after SIR deletions.

Jairam Ramesh alleges the assembly election was delivered to the BJP fraudulently.

The EC says its orders follow established statutory procedures amid a row over SIR decisions.

The Congress on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of “shamelessness” after election officials in West Bengal launched campaigns to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a screenshot of a press release issued by the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Neelam Meena.

“After having delivered the assembly election to the BJP in a brazenly fraudulent manner, the CEC has had this Press Note issued. There is no limit to Gyanesh Kumar's shamelessness,” Ramesh said in a social media post.

According to the press release, 24 district election officers (DEOs) across West Bengal have launched a campaign, following instructions from the Election Commission (EC), to identify eligible voters whose names were deleted during the SIR and facilitate their inclusion in the electoral rolls.