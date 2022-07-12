Bitcoin may hit record-low of $10K per digital coin soon

Meanwhile, top cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital has filed for bankruptcy in the US, after top crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) also filed for liquidation and then bankruptcy, in which Voyager has made significant investments, which the company is yet to get back.



The founders of bankrupt 3AC have vanished and the officials charged with liquidating the company were looking for their whereabouts.



Cryptocurrency exchange Vauld has announced to suspend all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect owing to "financial challenges".



The cryptocurrency exchange last month reduced its headcount by about 30 per cent amid volatile market conditions.



Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has laid off 2,000 employees while global crypto exchanges and firms including Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com and others announced to downsize their workforce.



Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius has laid off 150 employees which is a quarter of its workforce.