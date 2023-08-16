Bittu Bajrangi held on charges of instigating Nuh violence

Nuh Police on Tuesday arrested cow vigilante and chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Force Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi for allegedly instigating the communal clashes which took place in Haryana's Nuh during a procession organised by Hindu groups.

Bajrangi was arrested from his house in Parvartiya colony in Faridabad.

A separate case has also been registered against Bittu Bajrangi after a complaint was filed by ASP Usha Kundu at Nuh Sadar police station.