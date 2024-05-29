'BJP design' behind EC action against two IPS officers, alleges V.K. Pandian

On 29 May, Wednesday, senior BJD leader V.K. Pandian termed as "unfortunate" the EC action against two IPS officers working in the Odisha CMO for allegedly "interfering with polls", and said it was done as per the "design of the BJP, which was unable to digest imminent defeat" in elections in the state.

The Election Commission on Tuesday, 28 May, suspended IPS officer D.S. Kutey and ordered the medical examination of another officer, Asish Singh, who has been on medical leave since 4 May.

"It is very unfortunate that the ECI has taken action against some of the officers working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in the state by risking their lives, be it Gajapati or Malkangiri. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities of the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice," Pandian told reporters at Balasore.