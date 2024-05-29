'BJP design' behind EC action against two IPS officers, alleges V.K. Pandian
The senior BJD leader slammed the BJP against the two officers in the Odisha CMO who allegedly were "interfering with polls" is part of the "design of the BJP"
On 29 May, Wednesday, senior BJD leader V.K. Pandian termed as "unfortunate" the EC action against two IPS officers working in the Odisha CMO for allegedly "interfering with polls", and said it was done as per the "design of the BJP, which was unable to digest imminent defeat" in elections in the state.
The Election Commission on Tuesday, 28 May, suspended IPS officer D.S. Kutey and ordered the medical examination of another officer, Asish Singh, who has been on medical leave since 4 May.
"It is very unfortunate that the ECI has taken action against some of the officers working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in the state by risking their lives, be it Gajapati or Malkangiri. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities of the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice," Pandian told reporters at Balasore.
He stated the action was "unfortunate", and slammed "...the BJP, which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD. And it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen-babu (Patnaik)."
The ECI, in a letter to the Odisha CEO, said that 1997 batch IPS officer D.S. Kutey, who is presently working as the special secretary to the chief minister, should be suspended on a charge of "interfering" with the conduct of elections.
Kutey has been asked to report to the office of the resident commissioner of Odisha, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 29 May.
Similarly, Asish Singh, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch who is currently working as IG (CM security), was asked to present himself for a detailed examination by a special medical board constituted by the director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, no later than 30 May. He has been on medical leave since 4 May.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines