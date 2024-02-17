BJNY: Uniting country is true patriotism, says Rahul Gandhi

Uniting the country is true patriotism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, and added that the rich and the poor live in "different Indias". The Congress MP was addressing a gathering on the second day of the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY).

Gandhi, along with the party's state president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, stood atop an open jeep and toured the busy Gudaulia area of the temple town, and also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Addressing a gathering at Gudaulia intersection, Gandhi said India is a country of love, not of hatred.