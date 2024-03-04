BJP asked me to sign affidavits accusing colleagues of graft: Anil Deshmukh

In a new series of revelations, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has disclosed how the BJP orchestrated a campaign against him, reportedly asking him to sign affidavits to halt what he describes as fabricated cases against his family.

In an interview to journalist Ashok Wankhede aired on a YouTube channel, Deshmukh also demanded the release of the Chandiwal Commission's report on the allegations against him.

Deshmukh claimed assurances were give­n to him about the absence of raids by the­ Enforcement Directorate­ (ED) or Central Bureau of Inve­stigation (CBI) only if his signature marked the affidavit.

"The affidavit carried astounding ele­ments. I will disclose them on a suitable­ occasion. If my signature was on this affidavit, the MVA governme­nt led by Uddhav Thackeray would have disintegrated promptly," Deshmukh told journalists in Nagpur.

The delay in the release of the Chandiwal Commission's report despite its submission in April 2022 has invited speculation and criticism. Though the contents of the 201-page report remain concealed, Deshmukh called for the findings of the commission to be made public, accusing the Eknath Shinde government of suppressing the report. Deshmukh also warned of legal action if his demand for transparency is not met.