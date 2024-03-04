BJP asked me to sign affidavits accusing colleagues of graft: Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra home minister claims the BJP orchestrated a move to target him after he refused to fix blame on senior colleagues
In a new series of revelations, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has disclosed how the BJP orchestrated a campaign against him, reportedly asking him to sign affidavits to halt what he describes as fabricated cases against his family.
In an interview to journalist Ashok Wankhede aired on a YouTube channel, Deshmukh also demanded the release of the Chandiwal Commission's report on the allegations against him.
Deshmukh claimed assurances were given to him about the absence of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) only if his signature marked the affidavit.
"The affidavit carried astounding elements. I will disclose them on a suitable occasion. If my signature was on this affidavit, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray would have disintegrated promptly," Deshmukh told journalists in Nagpur.
The delay in the release of the Chandiwal Commission's report despite its submission in April 2022 has invited speculation and criticism. Though the contents of the 201-page report remain concealed, Deshmukh called for the findings of the commission to be made public, accusing the Eknath Shinde government of suppressing the report. Deshmukh also warned of legal action if his demand for transparency is not met.
Deshmukh, now a prominent figure in the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), also made other accusations against the BJP — a partner in the current three-party government in Maharashtra, along with Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) — alleging that they are withholding the report to smear his reputation with corruption allegations.
The Chandiwal Commission, headed by retired justice K.U. Chandiwal, was appointed in March 2021 to probe allegations raised by former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh, who accused Deshmukh of running an extortion racket within the police force.
However, according to reports in the Times of India, the commission did not find sufficient evidence to implicate Deshmukh. While the report did not provide a clean chit to him, it noted the absence of evidence and Singh's failure to depose as factors influencing its conclusions.
Deshmukh also highlighted previous court judgments in his favour, including a Bombay High Court decision that dismissed allegations of him demanding Rs 100 crore as bribe, as unsubstantiated hearsay. He asserted that this ruling was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
In his plea to the Maharashtra government, Deshmukh urged for the report's tabling in the Assembly to ensure transparency and accountability, emphasising the importance of public knowledge regarding the findings of the commission's investigation.
