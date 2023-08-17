BJP can't abuse majority in Parliament to abrogate Article 370: Dushyant Dave

On day seven of the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that the BJP could not "abuse their majority in Parliament" to abrogate Article 370 contrary to the Constitution to fulfil an "unconstitutional promise" made in the party manifesto. The hearing will resume on 22 August.

Drawing the court’s attention to the BJP’s 2019 election manifesto, in which the party had promised the abrogation of Article 370, Dave pointed out that manifestos cannot be contrary to Constitutional values. He also referred to the Supreme Court's directive to the Election Commission to frame guidelines to ensure that election manifestos are Constitutional.